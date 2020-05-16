The pilot of the helicopter crashed in January in Los Angeles in which nine people died, including former NBA star Kobe Bryant, had not used alcohol or drugs, according to the autopsy results released this Friday.

According to media reports, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office established that the exact cause of death of the victims was “blunt force trauma” sustained in a “commercial helicopter accident.”

The toxicological examination carried out on pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, “did not detect the presence of alcohol or drug abuse,” said the autopsy.

The accident occurred the morning of January 26 when the group was traveling to the Bryant Sports Academy for a basketball tournament. The helicopter was engulfed in heavy fog when it crashed into a hill west of the Californian city.

The investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident is still in progress, although it was previously ruled out that it was the result of a mechanical failure.

In addition to Bryant and the pilot, Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of the legendary former Los Angeles Lakers player, two of her young teammates and four others, also died.

The former player’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, sued the companies responsible for the helicopter in February for allowing it to fly under adverse weather conditions, and included the beneficiaries of the pilot’s estate in the case.

Relatives of four other passengers also sued the companies responsible for the device.

According to US media, the pilot’s brother, Berge Zobayan, recently alleged in the case presented by Vanessa Bryant that the former Lakers player was aware of the risks of flying with a helicopter.

