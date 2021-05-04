Accident on Line 12 of the CDMX Metro: the background of the tragedy

On the night of May 3, 2021, the elevated structure on which a Line 12 train was rolling collapsed on Avenida Tláhuac, southeast of the capital, after the expiration of a trab.

It is the second most serious accident that the CDMX Collective Transportation System (STC) has suffered since two trains collided at the station Viaduct in 1975. However, the collapse occurred on the L12, the most recent construction and maintenance, a project involved in controversy since its inception and partially closed at least two times in its 9 years of service:

October 2012: inauguration of Line 12

Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro is the most recent of the Collective Transport System. Known as the golden line, the work began in July 2008 and was inaugurated in October 2012 after various controversies about its layout, design, construction, duration of the works and maintenance.

March 2014: the service is suspended due to deficiencies

Just one year and five months after its inauguration, 11 of the L12 stations (the section from Tláhuac to Atlalilco) were closed for security reasons, alluding to construction problems that in March 2014 were described by the administration in turn as “A series of shortcomings” typical of the roads, which required leveling work to operate without risks.

At the end of 2015, 20 months after its partial closure, Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro completely reopened the last 6 remaining stations. The capital government assured that the work of change of rails and correction of wave wear They allowed its reopening with the necessary security measures for its operation.

September 2017: the most affected line in the 19S

After the earthquakes of September 2017, a review by the capital government identified both minor damages and “two important damages” in the L12 structure: one between the Zapotitlán-Nopalera stations and another in a column located in the Nopalera-Olivos section.

The report at that time described cracks in the lower part of the structure, which were documented on different occasions by residents of the area that since then, they have warned the authorities of the apparent fragility of the column.

Four months after 19S, the government ended the repair and maintenance works on L12.

May 2021: collapse of the structure

On the night of May 3, 2021, the viaduct high on which a Line 12 train was rolling collapsed on Avenida Tláhuac, southeast of the capital, after the expiration of a trab, causing the fall of two wagons to the intersection where a car was passing and the collapse of a whale typical of its structure.

The accident occurred between the Olivos-Tezonco stations, in the direction of Tláhuac. So far, according to the capital government, the first preliminary figures of the accident show a balance of 15 fatalities and about 70 injured. This is an unprecedented event at the STC, which had suffered various accidents –especially collisions between trains–, but never before the collapse of a structure.