If you have faced a move, then you know how chaotic the situation can be, so much so that sometimes it seems that we are in a video game. So, Moving Out (available from April 28, 2020) is the new title that comes to us from Team17 (team that is also behind the launch of the two Overcooked!) in which we must help make moves and, thanks to its latest trailer, we now know that these will be within reach of all kinds of players, since the title will feature various accessibility and support options, so that these changes of address do not resist anyone.

In the world there are many types of players, that is something that we are not going to deny, and each of them has special needs when it comes to video games. Thus, Moving Out teaches us in its latest trailer the different accessibility options with which it will have, starting with the option of being able to change the size of the menus of the game, so that no one feels that they are too small (or conversely, too large). In addition, it will also have texts specifically designed to alleviate the effects of dyslexia, so handling the different menus will not be a problem for all those who suffer from it, but if this continues to be a problem, it will also have voices that will read the Subtitle. In addition, you can also change the settings of the button controls.

However, this Moving Out trailer is dedicated not just to accessibility, but to assistance, and it also shows us that the game will have longer times in case we need it, and also with the option that the objects disappear once we have deposited them in the truck. Likewise, we can reduce the difficulty at all times and if we still choking on some level, we can skip it and continue with the next one. And finally, we can’t ignore that we will have the option to make some objects much lighter.

