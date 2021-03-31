Access to ITV data of your car digitally

Now you have an online platform to store the data and results of the ITV of your vehicle and compare them with other cars in your region. This is My ITV Online.

March 31, 2021 (2:20 PM CET)

Does an electric car have to pass the ITV? All the details, deadlines and what is reviewed.

Few things give a driver as much satisfaction as taking your car to pass the ITV and that the inspection is favorable. If your car is new, you will not have to pass the ITV until the fourth year, unless you have to do it for some specific reason. However, from that fourth year on, the periodicity is shortened, and as of the decade the inspections become annual.

If you are organized, you will have saved the papers with the results of each of your inspections. But times advance and the processes of digitization They have come to make life easier for us. Can you imagine having all those ITV results stored on an online platform?

My ITV Online

My ITV Online: a new digital tool

With that premise, My ITV Online, the new digital tool launched by SGS, a company specialized in inspection and certifications. If you are a vehicle owner You can access the ITV results from your mobile, tablet or computer easily and quickly. This platform also allows compare the gauges of your vehicle with those of other cars of the same age and area.

“You can have a more complete view of the state of the vehicle, seeing the measured parameters graphically and comparing them with the legal limits. You can also see its evolution over time ”, the creators of My ITV Online, a service totally gratuitous for drivers.

Be careful, it does not mean that you can access the ITV that your car has passed if it previously had another owner, nor will you be able to consult the results of a second-hand car in which you are interested, for example. You will only be able to consult the inspections that you have passed with that car.

One of the advantages of this platform is that it will help the driver to properly maintain his vehicle for future MOT. “A parameter at the limit or outside the usual in its environment, can lead to an unsafe condition in the short term, and remedying it in time means greater security. Of course, from My ITV Online you can make an appointment online to pass the ITV and It will notify you when it is time to pass your next inspection.