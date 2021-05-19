access, however, will not be so easy

In April 2020, an app came to iOS that was a complete catastrophe in the world of social networks: Clubhouse. Now almost all platforms, from Twitter to Telegram, have similar functions and offer them on iOS and Android, something that Club House, until now, could not offer. And we say “until now” because the company has officially launched its Android app.

In other words, it is already possible download Clubhouse on any Android mobile from the Google Play Store. It should be noted that this is an early access / beta, so it is possible that there are some specific errors or that the experience is not optimal on all devices. In addition, it is important to remember that downloading and installing it is not synonymous with access, since Clubhouse is still a social network accessed by invitation.

Download Clubhouse on Android is now possible

Clubhouse screenshots on Android.

To download Clubhouse on Android we simply have to access Google Play and download it to our smartphone. The application is very light, so in principle there should be no problem when installing it on any terminal. Once installed, we can do two things, depending on whether we have been invited to join previously or not.

If we already have an account, that is, if someone previously invited us and we joined the platform, we will simply have to enter our mobile number. The app will send us a four-digit code to verify our identity that we will have to enter. Once inside, the operation is similar to the iOS version.

If we don’t have an account then all we can do is reserve our username. In order to enter and create the account, it will be necessary for someone who is already inside to invite us or, failing that, for us to join the waiting list and be patient. While that comes, we can do little else with the app.

The operation of the Clubhouse is relatively simple. The app gives us two options: join an audio room already created or create our own room for other people to join. By default, when we join a room we will be silenced, but we will be able to raise our hands to ask to speak. On the other hand, those rooms that we create They can be public, social (with people we follow) or closed (with people we choose).

Download Clubhouse | Google Play Store