Acceptance | Health News

Life does not always bring us what we want, and that can frustrate us.

When we learn that life brings us what we need to learn and evolve, we begin to overcome the dual idea that things are “good or bad” And when we do that, we free ourselves from judgment.

Behind all this lies the acceptation. Do you want to know what it is? Keep reading!

DELIMITING ACCEPTANCE

Accepting means seeing things as they are in the present.

It is not being satisfied with everything that happens in our life nor is it resigning ourselves and tolerating the events that happen to us, it is about being receptive and avoid preconceptions and judgments about how things should be.

Only when we accept things as they are can we change them, including ourselves.

Perfectionism is an obsession that creeps into us and makes us the worst critics, because nothing ever satisfies us. Acceptance is the antidote to perfectionism, because we are not looking for anything different than what we have now. Because when we accept, everything flows, everything is perfect as it is now.

In our life and mind, a paradoxical process occurs… the more we reject something, the bigger it becomes. When we accept things as they are, without trying to change them, everything makes sense.

ACCEPT YOUR THOUGHTS AND EMOTIONS

Acceptance must start with us. And I think that this is the first big obstacle that we find ourselves… because we do everything, except accept ourselves as we are.

In my path of internal growth, I have realized that acceptance is a process and that we must first work on other things in ourselves, until we come to trust fully.

Although we may come to acceptance as a consequence of other internal changes, there is a part of acceptance that we can begin to practice here and now …

I mean to accept our thoughts and emotions.

You accept your emotions when… You observe them, you feel them, you allow them to develop as they want, you accept that one day or a week you are sad, but you allow sadness to accompany you, because you know that it will also happen… because you know that emotions are alive and they love to change.

We must learn to be even-tempered … not to cling to joy so that it lasts forever or to reject discomfort and suffering when it comes. Because your emotional world is so sensitive, that it needs to express itself through well-being and also discomfort. But remember … emotions do not last forever, they are like the waves of the sea.

You accept your thoughts when… You observe them, put them in writing and take a certain emotional distance from them. To achieve this goal, we must understand that thoughts are not reality, it is just a way your mind interprets reality. And that subtle difference changes everything.

In therapy, I always say that we cannot believe everything the mind tells us, because after all, it is isolated in the skull, because thoughts are born in the darkness of our brain, only illuminated by brief bursts of light, but that light also changes.

Accepting your thoughts and emotions does not mean that you like them … accepting them is learning to live with them, leaving them space to express themselves, but knowing that you are not your thoughts and emotions … you are the observer of everything, you are pure consciousness.

When you begin to grow internally and you realize that everything that happens to you is for your growth and evolution, you become flexible.

ACCEPT WHAT OTHERS THINK AND WANT

We live in an increasingly polarized world and when we reject ourselves, it is impossible for us to accept other people. We are so rigid that we think that we are right and others are wrong. And that is the great trap of our mind, the one that distances us from others.

You don’t have to like everything others do or say … you just have to respect them.

In the last few months, I have realized the great polarization and lack of acceptance that we humans still have. The arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines has been a subject of discord and even separation between friends or family.

The separation arises from a personal decision … to get vaccinated or not.

I believe that each person is free to decide and think what they want, even if we do not agree or like what they do. But the key is in acceptance.

We cannot fight against what others want, we can only listen and accept that each person is entitled to do what they consider best for their life. The key is that it is a free and conscious decision. And this works for anything in life.

When we try to get others to do the same as us, we are against acceptance, we are rejecting and resisting what is different from us. And from that struggle only comes suffering and separation.

CULTIVATING YOUR ACCEPTANCE

Acceptance is a process that requires a deep transformation of our mind, but there are some things we can do to cultivate it …

Be patient: Don’t be afraid to be a snail, don’t be afraid to be a turtle. Internal changes require patience and slowness, only in this way can we transform ourselves from within. Stay calm, not everything manifests quickly in our life, we must learn to wait.

You are a detective: To learn to accept things as they are (and ourselves), we need to observe and put aside judgments. Abandoning that idea that things are “good or bad.” When you observe your mind and emotions, you are investing in yourself, you know yourself better.

Live in the present: This is the key to become aware. If we live in the past, in the future or entangled in our thoughts, we are living in another place, in another time. Only in the present can we accept things as they are.

Breathe: Start by breathing… don’t do anything else. And to make it easier for you, you can download this five-minute meditation that I have recorded for you for free. click here.

Remember … it starts with you … look at yourself, love yourself