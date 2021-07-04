Accept and diatribe, magisterial policy

In my Wednesday article on these pages I reviewed Ben Ross Schneider’s research on teacher unionism in Latin America. I deduced, with the elements of comparison that he presented, that the National Union of Education Workers is one of the most powerful union organizations in the world.

The main reason lies in its corporate character. However, the SNTE is not a homogeneous organization, it is a federation of currents grouped into two main factions, the institutional one (the majority, led by Alfonso Cepeda Salas), which claims to follow formal rules (although its leaders adapt them to the circumstances) and the National Coordinator of Education Workers, with the affront to power as a slogan.

They are two polar strategies that lead to the same goal: to obtain the maximum possible benefit for the union members, but more for the leaders.

The institutional record is to abide by the instructions emanating from the top of political power. Cépeda Salas, this June 25, reiterated that “the SNTE is an ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador because we share his liberal, humanist, democratic and sovereign principles and values.”

Meanwhile, contingents of the CNTE march and hold sit-ins in front of the National Palace to demand – not request – a meeting with the President and that their demands be resolved. The most important is to finally bury the institutions that the Peña Nieto government founded and that survive, some under different names.

Both factions have in their sights the Unit of the System for the Career of the Teachers and the Teachers, the institutional group aspires to colonize it to co-govern the income and the trajectory of the teachers; celebrates the departure of its national coordinator. The CNTE wants the President to disappear it and that the graduates of its normal (because they do not think they are from the government) obtain the place automatically.

The two sides are covered with the sheet of the defense of the public school. For this, Cepeda Salas summons senators and deputies emanating from its ranks (no matter which party they belong to) to ensure job security, professional development and salary demands for teachers. The Coordinator denies having deputies and senators, although the legislators emanating from its sections align themselves with its precepts.

Despite the fact that the lawsuits between the two factions are permanent and their bosses abhor each other with enthusiasm, with their maneuvers they contribute to enlarge the power of the SNTE.

Cavilo that López Obrador, the President who aspires to restore the imperial republic from the regime of the Mexican Revolution, has in the factions of the SNTE something more than stones in his shoes. Although it seems that he has already broken with the CNTE, he may be held captive by the flattery of the other clan, which exploits his vanity. He loves the compliment! However, he will leave in 2024, the SNTE crews will persist.

Columnist: Carlos Ornelas