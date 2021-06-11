Acceleration Tesla Model S Plaid on video

The Tesla Model S Plaid is already a reality. Tesla has already made the first deliveries to customers, and how could it be otherwise has done it through an event in style. There Elon Musk has not only communicated the final figures of the model, including a controversial price increase, but also some people have been able to experience first-hand the acceleration of the Plaid versions with 1,020 hp and a 0-100 km / h of 2.1 seconds.

The Tesla Model S Plaid shows that it can accelerate in 2.1 seconds, but it makes its price more expensive

The launch of the Model S Plaid has not been as easy as Tesla expected, because after a long time since its announcement, the brand’s customers have encountered several delays in the start of deliveries, elimination of the Plaid + version and the increase in price of these versions until the same day yesterday.

Be that as it may, the Tesla Model S Plaid is already a reality, and thanks to this the brand once again scores an important goal in terms of performance. In this Plaid version we find a configuration of 3 electric motors capable of developing no less than 1,020 HP of maximum power, allowing this to perform a acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.1 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 322 km / h. Besides, the Estimated autonomy under EPA cycle is 628 kilometers.

Through this video we can see first-hand what the acceleration of the Model S Plaid is like, and perhaps the most striking thing about the fact is not so much the push that Tesla’s electric achieves, but the great traction capacity it shows. Although we will have to test this version for ourselves once it reaches the Diariomotor garage, it is not easy at the level of the running gear, torque control and tires to transmit such power to the wheels. But Tesla seems to have achieved it, and with a good note with those 1.99 seconds for the 0-96 Km / h and 2.1 seconds for the 0-100 Km / h.

The Tesla Model S Plaid will now be more expensive

But not everything has been positive in the presentation event of the Tesla Model S Plaid, because after the sudden cancellation of Plaid + version, yesterday a price increase of the Model S Plaid by $ 10,000. This extra cost is already reflected in Tesla configurators internationally, so the price of the Tesla Model S Plaid in Spain is already 129,990 euros.