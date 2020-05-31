Have you returned from the summer and the excesses are being noticed? You already know that we are in September, month of the new purposes for the year in all fields: work, leisure, relationships, nutrition … and if we talk about the latter, we have to tell you that there is a new eating plan that is succeeding among celebrities like Jennifer López: it’s called the “fast metabolism diet” and its creator is Hailey Pomroy, author also of the best-seller with the same name.

The most curious thing about this new fashionable diet is that you are going to have enough to eat to lose weight, or that is what the author says from the website of the book: she promises, nothing more and nothing less, that you will lose 10 kg in 28 days. The reality is that it seems the typical promise of a miracle diet, and although the method is available in the book and Pomroy advises great stars of Hollywood, everything seems a great marketing plan. However, we explain what it is for you to evaluate on your own if you think it can help you.

As we have previously mentioned, instead of doing a classic low calorie diet, you will not have to worry about the amounts you eat. You change what you eat every week. The metabolism diet is structured in three phases, from Monday to Sunday, which must be repeated for four weeks. This would be the plan:

– First phase (Monday and Tuesday): lots of carbohydrates and fruits.

– Second phase (Wednesday and Thursday): many proteins and vegetables.

– Third phase (Friday, Saturday and Sunday): all of the above plus healthy fats and oils.

“Each phase focuses on different healthy foods to calm the adrenal glands, reduce stress on the liver and feed the thyroid so that it can produce T3 and T4 hormones, the superstars of a fast metabolism. It will also reduce stress, and as a result, will cushion the production of cortisol, one of the main responsible for storing adipose tissue ”, indicates the author.

Forbidden food

The accelerated metabolism diet is especially recommended for those people who suffer from having a slow metabolism, which leads them to gain weight easily and lose it with great difficulty. Of course, like any self-respecting diet, it has some completely prohibited foods:

– Dairy products.

– Wheat.

– Corn.

– Soy.

– Alcohol.

– Caffeine.

– Theine.

– Sugar.

Main rules

– You should eat at least five times a day.

– They should not go more than three hours without eating food except at bedtime. The really important thing is that they don’t go too many hours without eating anything.

– It should not be more than half an hour between the time we wake up in the morning and breakfast.

– The order of the phases must be respected.

– You must respect the food allowed in each phase.

– Avoid prohibited food and drinks.

– You must drink a third of the body weight in deciliters of water.

– Choose as far as possible organic food and meat without nitrites.

– Combine diet with physical exercise.