The technology company Nvidia, specialized in the development of processing units, He assured this Thursday that the key to face and overcome crises like the one we have today stemming from the pandemic for the coronavirus is in continuing to develop the accelerated computation.

During their annual conference, Jensen Huang, CEO and founder of the company based in California, United States, pointed out that today more than ever this technological trend is supporting all the research and solutions that are being created to be able to attack this situation in which the world finds itself.

“What is happening today around the world clearly allows us to understand why we need more and more accelerated computation, andIt’s computational capacity that allows us to do many more things than traditionally can be done with machines.yes, ”he commented.

In general terms, accelerated computing is essentially the basis of all the technologies that today are related to artificial intelligence and everything that it entails, giving researchers the possibility to work faster.

“Through accelerated computation we were able to support researchers during this stage, among other things, to be able to sequence the coronavirus genome in just seven hours, so there are many things that can be done,” explained the founder of the company. .

Likewise, added Jensen Huang, the technology that has been working around this type of non-traditional computing also allowed applications such as the delivery of medical supplies by robots or the creation of 3D maps of the coronavirus itself.

“Through accelerated computing we can provide solutions above all, in this sense, we have been using this technology for a while helping to shape the future of medicine,” said the executive.

The executive added that every time machine learning algorithms, the way the machines involved with artificial intelligence learn, are delivering better results not only for industries such as medical, but also for others such as entertainment or automotive.

“This past year we have already accelerated more than 700 applications with our accelerated computing capacity, we already have more than 1.8 million developers around the world focused on these jobs, “he said.

Within the framework of his conference, the company executive also spent time presenting different innovations from the company, such as his new DGX A100, a GPU, a card specialized in accelerated computing, which is up to 20 times faster than the previous tool that they had for this work.

