Accelerated approval in the United States of a drug against Alzheimer’s disease

Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disease that affects many people around the world. In the United States alone, the figure is 6.2 million.

Aduhelm was approved using the accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug intended for a serious or life-threatening illness when the drug provides a significant therapeutic advantage over existing treatments. Expedited approval postpones the trial until after approval to verify that the drug provides the expected clinical benefit.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, irreversible brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and the ability to think, and eventually even the ability to perform simple tasks. Although the specific causes of Alzheimer’s disease are not fully understood, it is characterized by changes in the brain, including the formation of beta-amyloid plaques, which cause the loss of neurons and their connections. These changes affect the person’s ability to remember and think.

Aduhelm represents the first treatment of its kind approved for Alzheimer’s disease. It is the first new treatment approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003 and it is the first therapy that acts on the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease.

Researchers have evaluated the efficacy of Aduhelm in three separate studies representing a total of 3,482 patients.

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease who received the treatment experienced a significant reduction in beta-amyloid plaques as a function of dose and time, while patients who did not receive this drug did not experience any reduction in beta-amyloid plaques.

Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating disease that can have a profound negative impact on the lives of people diagnosed with the disease as well as the lives of their loved ones, as emphasized by Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for Evaluation and Research of FDA Medicines. “Currently available therapies only treat the symptoms of the disease; this new treatment option is the first therapy to target the underlying process in Alzheimer’s disease. As we have learned from the fight against cancer, the accelerated approval pathway can getting therapies to patients faster, while stimulating research and innovation. “

The Aduhelm is produced by the Biogen company, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)