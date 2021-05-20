Accelerate with the gear on the ITV, run over a woman and cause an accident

In Sagunto, Valencia, there has been an unfortunate run over in full ITV. This has been the event echoed by SocialDrive.

May 19, 2021 (13:10 CET)

Accident in an ITV in Sagunto, Valencia. Photo: SocialDrive

East Tuesday, May 18 It has been a run over in a Valencian ITV. Happened in Sagunto, north of the city of Turia, as we have learned thanks to the publication on social networks of SocialDrive, the platform for drivers. A driver was conducting the gas test in full inspection, when the car went forward and ended up causing a run over that could end in fatality.

Driver forgot to de-gear when they asked him to speed up to perform the test: his Peugeot 206 sped up, ran over a woman and collided with a blue Ford and a motorcycle.

The Photos from the thread uploaded by SocialDrive in Twitter They show some of the damage caused by this driver. Notice that the airbag in the Peugeot 206 even went off after the impact with the car in front of it.