Accelerate towards the weekend like this Maserati MC200 does the 0 to 200 km / h (+ video)

It has been a long time since a Maserati excites us in the same way that a Ferrari or a Lamborghini does. Fortunately, the legendary Italian brand has recovered its “mojo” and is going to launch imminently a new supercar. It is called Maserati MC20 and it is the first supercar to be launched on the market after the exclusive Maserati MC12, based on the Ferrari Enzo. The weekend is approaching and we all urgently need to disconnect. There is only one last rush to do it, a rush as strong as the 0 to 200 km / h of the Maserati MC20.

New Maserati MC20: a reinvention in the form of a sports car

Maserati returns in style to the supercar market with which it intends …

And it is that in the bowels of the Maserati MC20 beats Nettuno. The name of the god of the sea is the one that Maserati has given to its new biturbo engine. A 3.0-liter V6 with double supercharging, which will be exclusive for Modena brand vehicles. This propeller develops 630 hp and a torque of 730 Nm, and on paper, it allows the Maserati MC20 to do 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds. This is possible thanks to a weight of just 1,475 kilos – the MC20 is built around a carbon fiber monocoque – and its very fast automatic transmission.

On paper, the MC20 does 0-100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and reaches 325 km / h top speed.

Its double-clutch and eight-speed gearbox gives it intense acceleration without interruptions, as we can see in the video that we leave you on these lines. The driver activates the Launch Control and the car accelerates like an exhalation until it exceeds 200 km / h. We only miss a slightly more beautiful sound, something that specialists like Akrapovic can solve quickly. Enjoy the video, turn up the volume, and accelerate as fast towards the weekend as this Maserati MC200 does the 0 to 200 km / h.

Maserati MC20 photos