Aloe wax contains more than 200 active components between vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes and fatty acids. The amount of nutrients that this plant has brings great benefits for your health.

It has a rich source of vitamins A, C and E, those of group B, B1, B2, B3 and B6 and is one of the few plants that contain B12. For its part, the amino acids it has help to build proteins, in this case hair strands.

Application: Take the aloe vera gel and a mascara brush

The application of aloe vera gel on the eyelashes can help their growthalso strengthens them, helping them to become thicker, thanks to the properties and benefits it offers for hair, including eyebrow and eyebrow hairs.

Also, it reduces the formation of sebum, thus preventing the sebaceous glands from producing fat that clogs the pores and slows down the growth of hairs. To use this treatment you must apply the gel with the help of a mascara brush every night before going to sleep, and withdraw the next day.

For best results you can link the properties of the aloe vera gel with some oil such as castor or almond, even with the content of one vitamin E capsule. The application will always be the same, with a clean mascara brush and without any residue.