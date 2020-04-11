This Saturday, April 11, the gala is celebrated #TheBestAssistance, which will be the final stretch of the charity auction carried out by the ACB and whose funds will go to the Red Cross through the campaign #NuestraMejorVictoria sponsored by Pau Gasol and Rafa Nadal.

The gala will be held from a spectacular set and is also broadcast in #Vamos. It will be presented by Joseba Larrañaga, Iñaki Cano and Jessica Figueroa and will feature the participation via streaming of great basketball stars, top-level athletes and even musical performances such as those of Mikel Izal, Bnet or Arkano. Altogether, 40 stars.

The gala will feature the streaming participation of the main faces who have donated their treasures to the charity auction: Pau Gasol, Rafa Nadal, Sergio Llull, Fernando San Emeterio, Víctor Claver, Sergio Scariolo, Rudy Fernández, José Manuel Calderón, Felipe Reyes , Alba Torrens, Laia Palau, Iturriaga, Amaya Valdemoro, Antoni Daimiel, Chema Martínez, Darko Peric, Carlos Sainz Jr., Antonio Lobato, Maldini, Ferran Adrià, David Broncano, Ignatius Farray, Marcos Llorente, Antonio Martín, and even a twist musical offered by Mikel Izal, Bnet and Arkano.

Along with them, a total of 40 protagonists of sport and entertainment will join, who have donated their treasures and will give #LaMejorAsistencia also on television.