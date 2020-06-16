The great final phase of the Endesa League it’s here. 12 teams will fight in Valencia for the triumph in a new format but loaded with emotion and in which the physical form of the players will be key to their performance.

In an atypical season and conditioned by the coronavirus crisis, our basketball has found a unique and spectacular formula to finish the 2019/2020 course, which has the podiatry and biomechanics services of the company Podoactiva to take those steps safely.

Podoactiva will be present at the outcome of the ACB League, putting its technology and professionals at the service of the 12 teams that compete for the title.

L’Alqueria del Basket, the training and performance center promoted in Valencia, has become these days the epicenter of Spanish basketball, with its facilities and services dedicated to caring for and hosting the finalist teams. There A state-of-the-art medical center has been installed in one of its nine covered tracks to comply with the strict sanitary protocol that has been defined for a safe development of the competition.

Within this medical center, Podoactiva has installed a complete unit to provide its podiatry and biomechanics services, with two podiatrists at the head of it. The unit has exclusive and patented technology worldwide, with tracks and treadmills for walking and running, a pressure platform with the 3D Scan Sport Podoactiva system to carry out the biomechanical study of walking and foot scanning; a room for podiatric treatments and a 3D printer to manufacture robotically, and using artificial intelligence processes, other products such as masks or splints.

Victor Alfaro, CEO of the company, has indicated that they are « very happy » to put their « Grain of sand so that this basketball season can end ». « L’Alqueria is an international reference and the medical center that has been installed in record time is spectacular, » he adds.

For his part, Jairo Casal, head of Podoactiva Valencia, stressed that they have « a very complete unit » to make available to players all its services and all its technology. « After some very hard months, this is going to be a basketball party and we are very proud to be able to contribute, » he concludes.