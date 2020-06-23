The ACB Final Phase It is red-hot, with a four-way tie in Group B and many things to decide in Group A. It is likely that there will be a tie at the end of the round-robin, so it is convenient to be clear about the criteria that determine how it would be resolved. such a situation. Real Madrid, Valencia Basket, Herbalife Gran Canaria and San Pablo Burgos They will fight to the end for the classification and there is likely to be a tie. How would it be resolved?

In the event that the tie is between two teams, the one that has won the direct confrontation between them would be classified. If the tie is multiple, the balance of confrontations between the three would be counted.

If the tie persists, the basket average derived from the confrontations between the tied teams would be used.

Ultimately, it would be the overall basket average that determined the classifieds. If there was a tie, the points scored would be the next criterion.