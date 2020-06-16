Strong emotions are looming at the start of the ACB final phase, with a first day that will open with a Catalan derby not without danger for the favorites, the FC Barcelona, to be measured at Joventut Badalona. Further, Unicaja Malaga and Kirolbet Baskonia they will have commitments of notable difficulty before Iberostar Tenerife and RetaBet Bilbao Basket, respectively. These are the match times and where you can follow them on television in Spain:

FC Barcelona vs Club Joventut Badalona: 15:30 in #Vamos

Iberostar Tenerife vs Unicaja Málaga: 18:30 at Movistar Deportes

RetaBet Bilbao Basket vs Kirolbet Baskonia: 21:30 at Movistar Deportes