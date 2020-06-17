Vibrant day which is coming in Valencia in the final phase ACB with the debut of two of the teams that arouse more attention in the fans: the top favorite and the host, that is, Real Madrid and Valencia Basket. The meringues will start the tournament by measuring the Herbalife Gran Canaria, while the taronja team will face Morabanc Andorra, in a very attractive duel. It will close the day Casedemont Zaragoza and Iberostar Tenerife.

Morabanc Andorra vs Valencia Basket: 15:30 in #Vamos

Real Madrid vs Herbalife Gran Canaria: 18:30 in #Vamos

Casademont Zaragoza vs Iberostar Tenerife: 9:30 p.m. on Movistar Sports