A vital day in the future of Group A which is coming, with the FC Barcelona seeking to certify his leadership alone, for which he should impose himself on a RetaBet Bilbao Basket that keeps your ranking options intact. Although the summit match of the day will be the one they play Kirolbet Baskonia and Unicaja Málaga; Both teams would not settle for anything less than going to the semifinals and they will play that goal in this duel. To close the day, Iberostar Tenerife and Joventut Badalona they will seek the honor of a triumph, although both are eliminated.

Kirolbet Baskonia vs Unicaja Málaga: 15:30 in #Vamos

FC Barcelona vs RetaBet Bilbao Basket: 18:30 at Movistar Deportes

Iberostar Tenerife vs Club Joventut Badalona: 21:30 at Movistar Deportes