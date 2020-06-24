There will be nothing at stake beyond honor and confidence on this day of the ACB finals. He FC Barcelona certified his mathematical classification as first in Group A and will face the duel without pressure Iberostar Tenerife, already removed. In the same circumstances he will play Kirolbet Baskonia before Joventut Badalona, knowing the Basques that even losing they will go into the semifinals in second place. The most inconsequential duel is that of Unicaja Malaga before RetaBet Bilbao Basket, with both teams already without options to qualify.

Kirolbet Baskonia vs Joventut Badalona: 15:30 at Movistar Deportes

Unicaja Málaga vs RetaBet Bilbao Basket: 18:30 at Movistar Deportes

FC Barcelona vs Iberostar Tenerife: 21:30 in #Vamos