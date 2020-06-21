Major competitions such as the ACB finals thrive on great matches and the one that will play the FC Barcelona and Kirolbet Baskonia this day is one of them. The Catalans arrive with the aim of practically certifying their first position, while the Basques will try to ring the bell and run definitively as candidates for glory. Before, Unicaja Malaga he will try to recover from his last defeat, facing Joventut Badalona, while they will open the day Iberostar Tenerife and RetaBet Bilbao Basket.

Iberostar Tenerife vs RetaBet Bilbao Basket: 15:30 in #Vamos

Joventut Badalona vs Unicaja Málaga: 18:30 at Movistar Deportes

FC Barcelona vs Kirolbet Baskonia: 21:30 in #Vamos