Two of the top favorites for the title in the final phase ACB they face the day with the obligation to win. Real Madrid and Valencia Basket They will try to put land in the middle with respect to their competitors and capture the classification of the B Group, although for this they will have to beat San Pablo Burgos and Casademont Zaragoza, respectively. Also, both MoraBanc Andorra how Herbalife Gran Canaria They will seek to release their triumph locker.

San Pablo Burgos vs Real Madrid: 15:30 at Movistar Deportes

MoraBanc Andorra vs Herbalife Gran Canaria: 18:30 at Movistar Deportes

Valencia Basket vs Casademont Zaragoza: 21:30 in #Let’s go