Big teams can’t shirk the responsibility for favoritism and obligation to make it to the final rounds. This is what the Real Madrid in the ACB final phase, which after his stumble against San Pablo Burgos, he is obliged to win in the most difficult match, on paper, that he would have in this group round. The Valencia Basket He will try to sentence the meringues, hurt by their morrocotudo mistake on the second day. They will have to be very attentive to what happens in the duel between Herbalife Gran Canaria and San Pablo Burgos, which can determine the ranking options in the group. Further, MoraBanc Andorra and Casademont Zaragoza They will seek to release their locker.

Herbalife Gran Canaria vs San Pablo Burgos: 15:30 at Movistar Deportes

Real Madrid vs Valencia Basket: 18:30 in #Vamos

Casademont Zaragoza vs MoraBanc Andorra: 9:30 p.m. on Movistar Deportes