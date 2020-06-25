The emotion is felt in the environment. Five teams with options to qualify for the semifinals and four of them tied at the moment, are the great incentives of Group B in the final phase ACB. The reigning champion and top favorite, Real Madrid, is very close to being eliminated since it does not depend on himself and there are multiple possible scenarios to determine the classifieds. He Valencia Basket and Herbalife Gran Canaria They will open the day and can leave the meringues dynamited depending on their result, while San Pablo Burgos and Morabanc Andorra they face one of the most relevant games in their history.

San Pablo Burgos vs Morabanc Andorra: 15:30 at Movistar Deportes

Valencia Basket vs Herbalife Gran Canaria: 18:30 at Movistar Deportes

Real Madrid vs Casademont Zaragoza: 21:30 in #Let’s go