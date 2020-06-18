The first great match of the ACB final phase will take place and will be a clear thermometer of the level of two applicants at the most: FC Barcelona and Unicaja de Málaga. The Catalans arrive with some doubts after the last quarter against Joventut while the Malaga players are full of confidence. Before that meeting, RetaBet Bilbao Basket and Joventut Badalona They will seek to inaugurate their prize list, while they will close the day Kirolbet Baskonia and Iberostar Tenerife.

RetaBet Bilbao Basket vs Club Joventut Badalona: 15:30 in #Vamos

Unicaja de Málaga vs FC Barcelona: 18:30 in #Vamos

Kirolbet Baskonia vs Iberostar Tenerife: 9:30 p.m. on Movistar Deportes