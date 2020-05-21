A new season of the reality show “Acapulco Shore”, which records the life of excesses of a group of young people, will hit the screens on June 2 via MTV, this time, according to participants in a press conference. , with “more debauchery” than ever.

After seven seasons, once again this series will change its location, since from Mexico City it will return to the beach for 15 chapters to Mazatlán, in Sinaloa, to explore the nightlife in that heavenly place.

“You need to be authentic original, not pretend something that you are not, you have to be drunk, partying and with an attitude, this season came as it had never come,” said Karime, one of the most controversial participants in the program, who revealed that she submitted. to several more surgeries to surprise his followers.

“I tuned (improved) other things that they don’t even expect,” provoked the young woman who achieved fame throughout Latin America for her participation in this “show.”

She, along with her companions Mane, Luis “Potro”, Tadeo, Jawy and Eduardo “Chile” will once again share their vacations with the incorporations of last season, that is, Dania, Jey, Xavi and Rocío, and, according to progress, there will be sexual and love affairs of all kinds but also very controversial fights.

“The most special thing about ‘Acapulco Shore’ is us. The combination is perfect to create all kinds of riot (chaos). It is also a good location, last season it was cold and the girls (girls) did not teach anything. This time it is the perfect combination to create drama, party and joy, “said Tadeo.

The presenter and host of the program is again Celia Lora, who also shares a party with the boys on some occasions making stellar appearances in which it usually causes much controversy.

“Actually for me this is not a job, it is a friendship and I feel very grateful to God for having met them because they are incredible people. No one is acting, everyone here is unique and that is why the program has gone as far as has arrived, “said the model and actress, who is also the daughter of the vocalist of the rock group El Tri.

Finally, Potro assured that the members have matured along the way, that they do not consider themselves a role model and that he hopes that people will be able to clear their minds with the series.

