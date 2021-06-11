Acapulco Shore member Jacky Ramírez takes off his clothes and celebrates half a million followers

The Acapulco Shore member, Jacky Ramírez, continues to make all her fans fall in love prior to the start of the new season of TV Reallity and now, taking off her swimsuit, she published a spicy photograph on her networks.

The former member of the program Aztec TV ‘Falling in love ‘ He freed himself of his clothes and threw them into the air to capture the moment on his social networks, celebrating reaching half a million followers.

“We all have the freedom to choose and today I choose to be free to be as I please! We are already 500K I love you!”

Jacky Ramirez, 22, is one of the most beautiful ‘stars’ on TV today, and you’ll soon be able to see her on the eighth season of MTV’s Acapulco Shore.