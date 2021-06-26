Acapulco Shore: Karime Pindter shows off her curves with hot photo in a swimsuit

The influencer and presenter Karime Pindter, a member of the Acapulco Shore program, surprised her followers in the social media, showing off her curves with a hot photo in a swimsuit.

Be free to love who you want and be proud of who you are, love needs no explanation “, were the words of Karime Pindter.

Karime Pindter shared this photo on her official Instagram account, in support of the LGBT community in Mexico, quickly adding more than 125,000 likes and thousands of comments.

On this occasion, the controversial influencer who is part of the eighth season of Acapulco Shore, along with Ignacia Michelson, “Chile”, Jey, has become the only member who has been part of the reality show since its inception.

