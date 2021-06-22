Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson shows off her rear with “spicy” photography

The model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, participant of the Acapulco Shore program, shows her tremendous rearguard to her followers on social networks, by sharing a “hot” Photography in transparent clothes.

Tuesday of acapulco shore that they expect from today! “, Was the message of Michelson inviting to see the premiere episode.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

On this occasion, the controversial Chilean model shared a fiery image, where she quickly added more than 50 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

Ignacia Michelson has become one of the most popular members of the MTV reality show, where she is currently participating in the eighth season that broadcasts its new episodes on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

In this last season the model has been seen in conflict with Jacky Ramírez, one of the new members of Acapulco Shore, with whom she even reaches the blows in the past chapters.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content