Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography

The model and influencer Ignacia Michelson, member of the program Acapulco shore, raised the temperature of their followers in the social media, by sharing a spicy photograph in little clothes.

Today is acapulco shore Tuesday. What do you expect from this chapter? “, Was the message from Ignacia Michelson in her publication.

On this occasion, “Nacha” shared this photograph on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 75,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Ignacia Michelson is part of the eighth season of her reality show, which will not feature such figures as Manelyk González and the controversial “Potro”, which is why she invited not to miss this June 8 episode.

