Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

The model and television figure in Italy, Elettra Miura Lamborghini, is one of the most remembered figures in the famous MTV reality show, Acapulco Shore, as the singer and also presenter, caused a revolution when she was in the hottest mansion in the Mexican television in its fifth season.

With just 27 years of age on May 17, the Bologna-born model continues to steal sighs from her followers on social networks, where she usually pampers them with tremendous postcards that leave little to the imagination.

Elettra is the daughter of Luisa Peterlongo and Tonino Lamborghini, son of the famous tycoon and owner of the Italian firm that makes cars and tractors, Ferrucio Lamborghini.

Precisely his family tie with the car manufacturer led to his second name, Miura, due to the model of the supercar Lamborghini Miura.

Before entering show business, Elettra practiced horse riding, specifically show jumping.

In 2018, Elettra visited Mexico to release her first single as a singer, performing this song at an NBA halftime show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Taking advantage of her stay in Mexico, Elettra visited Acapulco, Guerrero, joining the famous MTV reality show in its fifth season.

