Morelia, Michoacán. – Members of the academic sector of Michoacán donated supplies to the eastern region of the state, with materials made by state academics.

Tlalpajahua authorities received intubation cabins and masks that the Michoacán academics prepared, with the aim of supporting the state’s health sector in this pandemic, the entity’s government points out.

These supplies were delivered to serve the eastern region of the state, such as Senguio, Contepec, Epitacio Huerta, Maravatío and Tlalpajua, according to the newsletter shared by the government institution.

José Luis Montañez Espinosa, general director of the Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation and José Hernández Arreola, director of the College of Scientific and Technological Studies of Michoacán, delivered the equipment.

Montañez Espinoza, highlighted the participation of Hernández Arreola, who in addition to providing inputs, also works in linking state education institutions with the health sector to carry the equipment they carry out and help face the pandemic, said independence.

The official added emphasized that technology, state universities and other educational institutions, were given the task of designing, producing and donating the intubation boxes and masks that the health authorities requested to face the current contingency.

He also noted that these models were perfected with the help of the Polytechnic University and that these inputs have benefited the Secretary of Health, ISSTE, as well as other municipalities that have requested aid.

Finally, he highlighted the particular case of Tlalpujahua, who, on the initiative of the mayor Salvador Tapia Hernández, turned his hospital facilities into a regional Medical Center, with a specialized area and with competent personnel to take samples for COVID-19 at the population that arrives with suspicious signs.

Together with the Secretary of Health, a protocol was established to provide medical care that works as follows; The test is performed in addition to a medical evaluation of patients with symptoms of Covid-19, the samples are encapsulated and sent to the centers established in Morelia.

While waiting for the results, the patient is in isolation and, if positive, they admit him, Montañez Espinoza, pointed out that thanks to this procedure, 7 cases have been detected in the region, according to the newsletter.

.