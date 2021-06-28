AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed the trailer for his biopic (Video)

One of the best strikers in recent times has been Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has become a figure in all the teams in which he has passed, so he decided to open up more with his followers and show a little of what he has had to sacrifice to reach the top in the soccer.

This Monday, the attacker of the AC Milan He boasted on his social networks the first trailer of his biographical film, in which you can see some moments of how he began to have a relationship with football.

The advance received thousands of comments on social networks, positive and negative, remembering that the Swedish player has always stood out for having a strong and direct character in front of the cameras.

The film will be released next September, 10th in Swedish theaters; however, it is not yet known if it will reach Latin America or if it will be dubbed into Spanish. The truth is that Ibrahimovic never stops surprising us on and off the pitch.