AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic renews his contract until 2022

AC Milan has officially announced the renewal of veteran striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, after a year of coming to the rossonero team from the LA Galaxy, surprising locals and strangers with the great performance shown in his second stage with the devils.

In his first semester with Milan, Ibrahimovc played 20 games, scoring 10 goals and 5 assists, records that he pulverized this season, where he has played 25 matches, scored 17 goals and 2 assists despite having lost 21 matches due to contagion and injuries.

AC Milan is the Italian team with which Zlatan has accumulated the most appearances and, after 84 goals scored in the 130 matches played in his AC Milan career, the Swedish champions will wear the Rossoneri jersey again next season. .

Milan are second in the Serie A standings, their participation in the UEFA Champions League being almost a fact, a competition that would have the return of Ibra after three seasons of being absent.

