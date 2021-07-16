AC Milan would launch an offer to Manchester United for Jesse Lingard

The team of Milan lost two important figures for the next season: Gianluigi Donnarumma Y Hakan calhanoglu. This reason has caused the Rossoneri box to begin to move in the transfer market.

So far, they have confirmed the signing of Maignan, Tomori and Tonalli; However, these confirm the permanence of Brahim Diaz and the arrival of Oliver Gorud, in the next few hours.

But the directive commanded by Paolo Maldini they know they need a man who generates offensive football, so they would be interested in signing one of the sensations of the Premier League, Jesse Lingard, who closed the season in a great way with West Ham.

West Ham’s chances of securing the signing of Jesse Lingard this summer have taken a serious downturn amid claims that AC Milan are ready to beat them to his signature. : //t.co/6EQ9a3efql pic.twitter.com/oDlk6GWLeB – TK News (@ TKNews8) July 15, 2021

The journalist Ekem Kronur pointed out on his Twitter that Maldini and Piolo liked English, which is why they would be sending an offer and considering that their contract ends in 2022, the Manchester United knows that it is a great opportunity to make some profit