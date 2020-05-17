05/16/2020 at 17:07

CEST

SPORT

New change of course for him AC Milán, who is preparing a new project with the aim of re-emerging from mediocrity and greening laurels before the dictatorship of Juventus in recent seasons and its mediocre role in a League in which Inter, Rome, Naples and Lazio pass in front.

And the Milanese team wants to start the house through the grid, with a technician who offers guarantees. The chosen one is German Julian Nagelsmann, who has stood out on the bench of Red Bull Leipzig and who still has a contract in force until 2023 with the German team, so his departure would not be easy and would have to be negotiated.

But AC Milan already has a safe-conduct pass to reach German after having made the hiring of Ralf Rangnick, who was not only the sporting director of the RBLeipzig and one of the most reputable in Europe, but also maintains a close friendship with Nagelsmann, which could end up convincing the German coach.

Julian Nagelsmann He joined the Red Bull Leizpig bench last summer after several years at Hoffenheim and has become one of the most sought-after technicians in European football having risen to the German team in the Bundesliga. According to La Gazzeta dello Sport, AC Milan would be the best positioned team to get his transfer despite the fact that other European teams have also taken an interest in the young 33-year-old coach, who is betting on high pressure on the contrary and a game of very transitions. fast.

