AC Milan vs Manchester United: A spark from Pogba ends Milan’s dream and puts Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinals

A goal from the French at minute 48 was enough to sign the ticket

ANDl Manchester United got a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Europa League, after beat Milan 0-1 at San Siro with a spark of Pogba. Despite the momentum that Zlatan tried to impose in the final minutes, it was not enough and the Red Devils took revenge after having suffered in the first leg.

The Rossoneri arrived physically depleted for the return, but they had Ibrahimovic in the bank who could mean a great solution. However, a meteoric start from United put the home team in trouble.

But Pioli kept sticking to his plan and little by little, Kessi became a key element to mark the domination of Milan Solsjaer’s painting began to lose the depth with which it had stood out and did not look at all comfortable when attacking. although in defensive work they were almost intact.

Gave the feeling that Milan could meet the target at any moment, control of the ball helped condition their rivals and by the end of the first half, they were close to breaking zero.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was quick to work on the board and for the second half, he got Paul Pogba who replaced Marcus Rashford. Immediately the Frenchman was present in the field and with great explosiveness on the left, he ended up becoming the executioner of Milan.

After a defensive error, the ball fell to Pogba. The player took his time to define and with a great touch, he sent it to save at the near post. Barely three minutes after his admission and Paul had already passed sentence.

PAUL POGBA. Three minutes after coming on. pic.twitter.com/aA3EgdAFvz ? Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

And although Pioli sought to rectify in the following minutes, his team lacked form to take advantage of the entry of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Despite this, on a couple of occasions, they were close to dreaming of overtime. However, it was all in vain and with a fairly confident Henderson, United ended up orchestrating the ticket thanks to a 1-2 aggregate. Now meet your next rival on Friday.