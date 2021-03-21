AC Milan vs Manchester United: A spark from Pogba ends Milan’s dream and puts Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinals

AC Milan vs Manchester United: A spark from Pogba ends Milan's dream and puts Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinals

AC Milan vs Manchester United A goal from the French at minute 48 was enough to sign the ticket

Paul Pogba eliminates Milan and sends Manchester United to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
