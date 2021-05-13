AC Milan take the three points home after beating Torino (0-7)

05/12/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Milan showed his best version after thrashing at home at Torino 0-7 during the match held in the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino this Wednesday. The Torino He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game played against him Hellas verona. For his part, AC Milan won in their last two matches of the competition against the Juventus away from home and Benevento in their stadium, by 0-3 and 2-0 respectively. After the duel, the Turin team is sixteenth, while the Milan He is third after the end of the match.

The first part of the game started in an excellent way for him AC Milan, who fired the starting gun at the Olympic Stadium Grande Torino thanks to the goal of Theo Hernandez in the 19th minute. The visiting team scored again, increasing distances to make it 0-2 thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Franck kessie in the 26th minute, ending the first half with the result 0-2.

The second half of the match started in a favorable way for the rojinegro team, who increased their distance with a goal from Brahim Diaz moments after the start of the second half, in the 50th minute. AC Milan, who distanced himself by setting the 0-4 with a double goal from Theo Hernandez in minute 62. After a new play increased the score of the visiting team through a goal of Ante Rebic at 67 minutes, allowing the 0-5. Then the red and black team scored again by means of a Ante Rebic in minute 72 it established the 0-6. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which distanced itself by means of a new goal of Ante Rebic, thus completing a hat-trick in minute 79, thus ending the match with a final score of 0-7.

The technician of the Torino, Davide nicola, gave entry to the field to Simone verdi, Thomas Rincon Y Cristian Ansaldi replacing Daniele baselli, Karol Linetty Y Ricardo Rodriguez, while on the part of the Milan, Stefano pioli replaced Soualiho Meite, Rade Krunic, Diogo Dalot, Rafael Leao Y Mario mandzukic for Ismael bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez, Hakan calhanoglu Y Ante Rebic.

The referee admonished Daniele baselli Y Karol Linetty by the Torino already Ismael bennacer by the rojinegro team.

With this good performance the AC Milan it rises to 75 points in Serie A and remains in third place in the standings, instead of access to the Champions League. For his part, Torino it remains with 35 points with which it reached the thirty-sixth day.

On the next day of the competition the Torino will play against him Spezia Calcio at home, while the AC Milan will face in his feud against the Cagliari.

Data sheetTorino:Salvatore Sirigu, Bremer, Lyanco, Alessandro Buongiorno, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Karol Linetty (Tomás Rincón, min.56), Rolando Mandragora, Daniele Baselli (Simone Verdi, min.56), Ricardo Rodríguez (Cristian Ansaldi, min.56), Federico Bonazzoli and Simone ZazaAC Milan:Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez (Diogo Dalot, min.69), Samu Castillejo, Brahim Díaz (Rade Krunic, min.63), Ismael Bennacer (Soualiho Meite, min.46), Franck Kessie , Hakan Calhanoglu (Rafael Leao, min.70) and Ante Rebic (Mario Mandzukic, min.80)Stadium:Olympic Stadium Grande TorinoGoals:Theo Hernandez (0-1, min. 19), Franck Kessie (0-2, min. 26), Brahim Díaz (0-3, min. 50), Theo Hernandez (0-4, min. 62), Ante Rebic (0-5, min. 67), Ante Rebic (0-6, min. 72) and Ante Rebic (0-7, min. 79)