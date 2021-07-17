AC Milan presents Olivier Giroud as reinforcement for 21/22

Milan have officially announced the signing of the French forward for the next two seasons Olivier Giroud, which comes to Italian football from English Chelsea.

The new 34-year-old “rossonero” striker will wear jersey 9. Born in the French town of Chambéry on September 30, 1986, Giroud grew up in the Grenoble youth team and later made his first team debut in 2005.

After passing through Istres and Tours, he reached the French first division with the Montpellier, with which he won the championship in the 2011/2012 season.

In the summer of 2012 he moved to the Premier League when he signed for Arsenal and six years later he moved to Chelsea, a team with which he won a Champions League and a Europa League, among other trophies.

He made his debut for his country in 2011 and was part of the team that won the 2018 World Cup.

