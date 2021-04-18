AC Milan: Mario Mandzukic resigned his salary to help the club

The croatian Mario mandzukic, Milan striker and former Atletico Madrid or of Bayern Munich, among others, he resigned to collect his salary for March because he was unable to play due to injury, a decision “of high ethical value” for which he was praised this Sunday by the Milanese sports director, Ricky massara.

Arrived free in the last January market after ending his contract with Al Duhail, Mandzukic He could only play five games for Milan and was out since February 18 due to a muscle injury.

Also read: Playboy style; Dorismar shows off her enormous attributes in tiny black swimsuit

“Giving up salary is a rare gesture from a player who has demonstrated high-level ethical and professional values. He is very sorry for not being able to give his contribution on the field, but in the last matches he will have the opportunity to do so,” he said. Massara in the run-up to Milan’s league match against Genoa, speaking to “DAZN”.

️ …. “An exceptional gesture that shows ethics and professionalism” Testimony of the president of AC Milan, Paolo Scaroni, after it was learned that Mario Mandzukic (34 | ) resigned from March’s salary. The money will be donated to poor families through Fondazione Milan. RESPECT pic.twitter.com/H3yeDynNJm – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) April 16, 2021

The 34-year-old Croatian veteran returned to compete this Sunday and, with a header deflected by Gianluca Scamacca, the final 2-1 goal in favor of second-placed Milan.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content