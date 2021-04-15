AC Milan: Ibrahimovic in serious trouble that could end his career

Since the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan, the ‘rossoneri’ team has managed to compete hand in hand with Juventus and Inter Milan, teams that in recent years have been at the top of the table; however, all this could end.

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, the Swedish attacker would have broken the rules of the FIFA and UEFA, being a partner of Bethard.com, a company that is dedicated to betting and which the organizations are not allowed to footballers in these areas.

The newspaper points out that this could lead to a three-year suspension for the 39-year-old player, which could accelerate his retirement from soccer, in a way unthinkable for all his fans.

FIFA regulations indicate that, in addition, the Swedish legend would receive a fine of 100,000 euros. Without a doubt, it will be a case that will be talked about in the coming months, all this, weeks after he announced his return with the National Team of his country.