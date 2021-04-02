AC Milan host Sampdoria

04/02/2021 at 12:34 CEST

Next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. the match of the twenty-ninth day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Milan Yet the Sampdoria in it Giuseppe Meazza.

The AC Milan optimistically faces the game of the twenty-ninth day to consolidate a positive streak after having won the Fiorentina in it Artemio Franchi by 2-3, with so many of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan calhanoglu and Brahim Diaz. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in 18 of the 28 games played to date and have managed to score 53 goals for and 33 against.

For its part, Sampdoria managed to defeat the Torino 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Antonio Candreva, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the fiefdom of the AC Milan. To date, of the 28 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won 10 of them with a balance of 38 goals in favor and 42 against.

As a local, the AC Milan He has achieved figures of six wins, four losses and four draws in 14 games played at his stadium, numbers that may seem encouraging for the Sampdoria, as they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are disputed in the Giuseppe Meazza. In the role of visitor, the Sampdoria He has a record of four wins, seven losses and three draws in the 14 games he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. AC Milan if you want to improve these figures.

In the past there have been other clashes in the Giuseppe Meazza and the results are 15 wins, four losses and four draws in favor of the AC Milan. Likewise, the locals have a total of three consecutive games undefeated against this rival in Serie A. The last time they faced the Milan and the Sampdoria in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a score of 1-2 for the locals.

Right now, between the AC Milan and the Sampdoria there is a difference of 24 points in the classification. The locals come to the meeting in second position and with 59 points in the locker. For its part, the Sampdoria it has 35 points and ranks 10th in the competition.