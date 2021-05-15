AC Milan host Cagliari on matchday 37

05/15/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-seventh round of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the Milan and to Cagliari in the Giuseppe Meazza.

The AC Milan faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the thirty-seventh day to channel a positive streak after winning its last two games 0-7 and 0-3, the first against the Torino away from home and the second against Juventus at home. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 23 of the 36 matches played so far in Serie A, with a streak of 72 goals for and 41 against.

For his part, the Cagliari achieved a zero draw against the Fiorentina, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the AC Milan. Of the 36 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the Cagliari he has won nine of them with a balance of 43 goals scored against 58 conceded.

As a local, the AC Milan he has won eight times, he has lost five times and he has drawn five times in 18 games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Cagliari has a balance of four victories, nine defeats and five draws in 18 games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the AC Milan to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the AC Milan and the balance is 18 victories, one defeat and two draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have 15 games in a row winning at home against Cagliari. The last time they faced the Milan and the Cagliari in this tournament it was in January 2021 and the match ended with a result of 0-2 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Serie A qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by 39 points in favor of the AC Milan. The locals, before this game, are in third place with 75 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 36 points and occupy the fifteenth position in the tournament.