AC Milan beat Atalanta 0-2

05/23/2021 at 10:51 PM CEST

The Atalanta and the Milan they met in the last match of Serie A, which ended with a score of 0-2. The Atalanta He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Genoa at home (3-4) and the other before Benevento in their stadium (2-0) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the AC Milan reaped a zero draw against the Cagliari, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the match held this Sunday, the local team came in second place, while the AC Milan He is third at the end of the game.

Good start of the match for the rojinegro team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot of Franck kessie. After this, the first part ended with a score of 0-1.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him AC Milan, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent by means of a new penalty goal from Franck kessie, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90, ending the match with a final result of 0-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Atalanta from Gian Piero Gasperini relieved Luis Muriel, Mario Pasalic, Aleksey miranchuk Y Jose Luis Palomino for Matteo pessina, Joakim maehle, Remo Freuler Y Rafael Toloi, while the technician of the Milan, Stefano pioli, ordered the entry of Soualiho Meite, Rade Krunic, Diogo Dalot Y Mario mandzukic to supply Brahim Diaz, Ismael bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers Y Rafael Leao.

The referee showed a total of six cards: three yellow to the Atalanta (Remo Freuler, Marten de roon Y Rafael Toloi) and two to Milan (Mario mandzukic Y Diogo Dalot). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Marten de roon by the local team.

Thanks to this victory that ended Serie A, the team of Stefano pioli remained in third position with 76 points, instead of access to the Champions League, after finishing the game and those of Gian Piero Gasperini they were in second place with 78 points, also occupying a place of access to the Champions League.

