05/14/2020 12:27 pm

After the revelation of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft and Microsoft we were promised that we would see the first gameplay of this game during the Inside Xbox last week, and although in theory they did fulfill their promise, the truth is that it was a disappointment. Rather than show us gameplay, we only saw a one-minute montage made up of multiple clips from the title.

Obviously, this sparked a lot of controversy, which reached the ears of Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director of Valhalla, who recently spoke about the previously mentioned gameplay:

“I am a Creative Director. I am a developer. My focus is on creating the game and creating this experience, as well as defining our intentions, that is my primary focus. We also have marketing teams. People have to … I repeat when I say that they have to be patient with us, people must remember that we only announced the game two weeks ago. We have a long way to go. You should not hesitate if we will show more gameplay in the future. Yes, we will show it. ”

Later, IsmaiHe also spoke about the misunderstandings that arise when developing a video game and how difficult it is to prepare a trailer for the public to see, as well as how this can affect the development of the game itself:

“Most people don’t understand that, from a development standpoint, sometimes we have to fully focus on the game. That’s where all my energy and my team’s energy goes, when we can get to a point where we say, ‘hey, let’s take a piece of this game and show it to people,’ whether to show them a trailer or even they can play it. The game is our highest priority, it is the first thing we should focus on. We have to finish it, and of course, knowing that at some point in our marketing campaign we are going to have to show it to people and see the feedback we receive. ”

Ismail He asks us to be patient, and he promises that next time they will show us something that will delight fans.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will debut later this year for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia.

Source: Launcher Live

