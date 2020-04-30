Two clubs relegated to Ligue 2 (Amiens and Toulouse), two others promoted to Ligue 1 (Lorient and Lens). These are two of the consequences related to the stoppage of the 2019-2020 season acted on Thursday by the office of the Professional Football League, which decided to freeze the classification of Ligue 1 at the 28th day according to the idea of ​​the quotient , which is established according to the ratio between the number of points taken and the number of matches played. Decisions which must be voted by the board of directors before being validated and confirmed by the general assembly.

A hard blow for Jean-Michel Aulas, who wanted the organization of playoffs to end the season, and for some presidents of Ligue 2 clubs, who claim for their part the holding of the barriers to accession to Ligue 1. Christian Leca , at the helm of AC Ajaccio, 3rd in Ligue 2 and therefore concerned by the issue of play-offs, is one of them. With Troyes (4th), Clermont (5th) and Boulogne-sur-Mer (3rd in National), his club offers to play the playoffs “in a common place for 10 days and thus play all the meetings planned behind closed doors at the mid-July”.

He wants the support of six Ligue 1 clubs

“The electoral weight of Ligue 1 clubs is greater than that of Ligue 2. We will therefore have to find support. We have them but we are keeping them secret at this time. To win we will need 6 Ligue 1 clubs to vote with we holding the dams, “he explains in an interview with France 3 Corse. This proposal should be submitted to the League’s board of directors on Thursday. He also believes that the body could exceptionally authorize three ascents in the elite.

“Of course we are involved but frankly if in our place there was the PFC, Valenciennes or Guingamp, we would support this point of view. In addition, with this solution, the health issue would be lifted,” said Leca, whose team is only one point behind 2nd, Lens. What about relegations? The end of the season did not resolve this issue since the third division is managed by the FFF. The hypothesis of a Ligue 2 with 22 clubs next season – without downhill but with the rise of Pau and Dunkirk, 1st and 2nd in National – cannot be excluded.