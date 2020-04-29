The announcement of the end of the championships on Tuesday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe already makes some teeth cringe. Particularly in Ligue 2. AC Ajaccio, third (one point behind Lens, 2nd), is afraid of being deprived of climbing in L1 since the three scenarios envisaged by the LFP only evoke two climbs.

The stoppage of competitions should cancel the holding of entry barriers that the Corsican club was in a position to compete at the time of stopping the championship on the 28th day of Ligue 2. The fate of the competitions will be decided during an assembly general of the LFP in May. But on the Isle of Beauty, there are few illusions.

Alain Orsoni, former club president (2008-2015) and president of the Ajaccio Imperial Sport Investissement holding company which owns the club, was surprised by this decision taken by “Le Havrais”, as he describes Edouard Philippe, former mayor of the Norman city.

“If Le Havre were in our place, it would have a chance”

“The mass is said, Le Havrais à tranche, he wrote on Facebook. I will not dwell on health reasons, we can understand the principle of security but I find it hard to understand that it is not not dangerous for the pupils and that it is for the players. Good now will start the rat race … Who goes up who goes down? There are many options, which is certain what the first two go up. What about roadblocks, since obviously there will be no roadblocks, I fear that the third place is that of the cuckold, if Le Havre was in our place he would have a chance … Ajaccio, well we can always dream. Response during the general assembly of the LFP, we are preparing. But … “

A long dispute between Le Havre and Ajaccio

His references to Le Havre refer to the very stormy conditions in which the playoffs between the two teams had been contested in May 2018. That day, the Corsican club qualified for the home jump against Toulouse by beating Le Havre (2-2, 5 tab 3) after numerous overflows. The Norman bus had been rocked when it arrived at the stadium, four players had been expelled during the match and leaders of Le Havre molested in the stands. The member for Seine-Maritime also deplored racist insults from spectators to Le Havre players. This had taken on a political scale and aroused the indignation of a certain Edouard Philippe, already Prime Minister.