Abuse of power: Chinese tycoon bought soccer team for his son of more than 120 kilos to play



Soccer in China has grown in popularity year after year.

Photo: Tom Hauck / Getty Images

He-ShihuaChinese millionaire bought his country’s second division team Zibo Cuju to meet a goal: have your son play professional soccer just like him. Not because they have conditions or are ready for it, but because he simply owns it and does what he orders. This is how this Chinese club works and that is why it went viral.

The most viral image is one in which the owner’s son is taking a corner kick. Why? You can clearly see that you are overweight, so it does not have the optimal conditions to play soccer. According to reports, her son weighs 126 kilos.

That has not been the only whim of the owner. He himself entered as the shirt “10” as a substitute in a game days ago. Without a doubt, he has fun and does what he wants with his team, without measuring the negative consequences that the team suffers from sports: goes last in relegation zone to third division. The power of money at its finest.