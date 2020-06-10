Abuelito loses his job and is now a star when opening his kitchen channel | Facebook Special

Carlos Elizondo (better known as Tito, of love) is a 79-year-old Mexican grandfather who, after losing his job as a packer, decided to create your own YouTube channel to share your cooking knowledge. Definitely, Grandpa Tito is a great example of overcoming when someone wants to get ahead.

As a cause of the pandemic that the world has suffered in recent months, many seniors have lost their jobs because they are a vulnerable population for the disease. However, that was not an obstacle for Grandpa Titus I decided to get ahead learning about technology.

For Tito, his job as a packer turned out to be high risk., because when working in a shopping center with a flow of people around them, it was not the best option for their health, so they had to do without their services. Although Tito received financial support from his children, She has always wanted to have an extra income to feel independent.

“I was surprised, but I have always liked challenges, so I even prepare to work and have another little door when it is no longer possible in the store. For a 79-year-old person, it was not easy to adapt to technology but his desire to get ahead helped him excel.

Because Titus He began to do one of the things he was most passionate about in life that was the kitchen, they took him to buy a cell phone to record recipe videos for his channel that currently exceeds 20 thousand subscribers. And being an expert in cooking, today he has collaborations with artisanal meat brands for his videos.

Grandpa Tito, in addition to being a great youtuber, is now a great businessman I’ve done business with artisan meat producers to put their name on their products and sell them, so now they take the opportunity to promote their brand with their cooking tutorials.

Visit our YouTube channel